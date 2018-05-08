A new study suggests the Louisville Police Department headquarters and the Fiscal Court building should be demolished for a new facility.

A draft of the study was presented to Metro Council on May 1 by EOP Architects, an architecture and interior design firm that, according to the firm’s web page, was also contracted to build the Kentucky International Convention Center and multiple facilities for the University of Louisville’s Health Sciences campus.

After a review of LMPD’s headquarters, the study estimated the building’s code, life safety and accessibility violations, system replacement and more would cost more than $30 million to renovate. The firm also reviewed the city’s fiscal court building, estimating renovation would cost $32.8 million.

Instead of renovating the buildings, EOP said Louisville should demolish them.

“Their draft report, which they presented to council last week, suggests that both the fiscal court building and LMPD headquarters are in such poor condition that the best route is to demolish them and build a new building,” said Jean Porter, Mayor Greg Fischer’s director of communications. “The next step is to incorporate feedback into a final report.”

EOP estimates a new building, which could house both the LMPD and offices within the Fiscal Court building, would cost up to $52 million to build, with an additional $22 million for a 600-space parking structure. That building, EOP’s report said, would boast more than 200,000 square feet and include space for retail, parking and more.

A cheaper option suggested by the firm is to build a $27.5 million facility, which would have less square footage than the $52 million option.

Mayor Fischer and the Metro Council will decide what to do after EOP presents its final report. You can read EOP’s study here.