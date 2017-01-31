The Forecastle Festival has announced that more than a dozen acts will be added to its 15th anniversary lineup, including Kentucky’s own Sturgill Simpson, pop duo Phantogram, indie art veterans Spoon and many more.

“The 15-year anniversary of Forecastle reflects the eclectic, innovative and stimulating spirit that has propelled us forward since our humble beginnings in Louisville’s Olmsted Parks,” said Forecastle founder JK McKnight in a news release. “It’s a party with a purpose: a unique cross section of culture and activism, coupled with the most interesting, impactful artists you’ll find anywhere in the country.”

Headliners of this year’s festival include LCD Soundsystem, Weezer and Odesza. The three-day music celebration will take place July 14-16, 2017 at Waterfront Park.

Here is the complete lineup (with new additions in bold):

LCD Soundsystem

Weezer

Odesza

Sturgill Simpson

Cage the Elephant

PJ Harvey

Run the Jewels

Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats

Phantogram

GRiZ

Spoon

Capital Cities

X Ambassadors

Vince Staples

NEEDTOBREATHE

Tycho

Conor Oberst

Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires

Teddy Abrams & Friends

Modern Baseball

Real Estate

Cashmere Cat

STRFKR

Judah and the Lion

Foxygen

K.Flay

What So Not

Waka Flocka Flame

Whitney

Classixx

Twin Limb

Joseph

LANY

Rayland Baxter

Giraffage

Ekali

JD McPherson

COIN

John Moreland

Chicano Batman

Lucy Dacus

Beach Slang

Kaiydo

Mondo Cozmo

Mandolin Orange

Adia Victoria

The Shelters

Aaron Lee Tasjan

Big Thief

Jack Harlow

Ages and Ages

Pell

Quiet Hollers

Farro

Jaye Jayle

Jeffrey James

Oyster Kids

*repeat repeat