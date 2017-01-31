The Forecastle Festival has announced that more than a dozen acts will be added to its 15th anniversary lineup, including Kentucky’s own Sturgill Simpson, pop duo Phantogram, indie art veterans Spoon and many more.
“The 15-year anniversary of Forecastle reflects the eclectic, innovative and stimulating spirit that has propelled us forward since our humble beginnings in Louisville’s Olmsted Parks,” said Forecastle founder JK McKnight in a news release. “It’s a party with a purpose: a unique cross section of culture and activism, coupled with the most interesting, impactful artists you’ll find anywhere in the country.”
Headliners of this year’s festival include LCD Soundsystem, Weezer and Odesza. The three-day music celebration will take place July 14-16, 2017 at Waterfront Park.
Here is the complete lineup (with new additions in bold):
LCD Soundsystem
Weezer
Odesza
Sturgill Simpson
Cage the Elephant
PJ Harvey
Run the Jewels
Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats
Phantogram
GRiZ
Spoon
Capital Cities
X Ambassadors
Vince Staples
NEEDTOBREATHE
Tycho
Conor Oberst
Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires
Teddy Abrams & Friends
Modern Baseball
Real Estate
Cashmere Cat
STRFKR
Judah and the Lion
Foxygen
K.Flay
What So Not
Waka Flocka Flame
Whitney
Classixx
Twin Limb
Joseph
LANY
Rayland Baxter
Giraffage
Ekali
JD McPherson
COIN
John Moreland
Chicano Batman
Lucy Dacus
Beach Slang
Kaiydo
Mondo Cozmo
Mandolin Orange
Adia Victoria
The Shelters
Aaron Lee Tasjan
Big Thief
Jack Harlow
Ages and Ages
Pell
Quiet Hollers
Farro
Jaye Jayle
Jeffrey James
Oyster Kids
*repeat repeat