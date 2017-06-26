Mayor Greg Fischer will join us for a live news special on Wednesday, July 5, at 1 p.m. The topic of our conversation will be public safety.

Louisville suffered a record number of homicides and gun violence last year, and this year we’re on pace to break it. We’ll talk with the mayor about policing, drugs, community relationships, poverty and economic growth, and various other factors that contribute to — and can help solve — violence.

We want your questions, too. In the box below, please send us your questions about public safety for Mayor Fischer.

We want this conversation to include many voices, so we may get in touch and ask you to record your question. Keep an eye out for an email from us after you submit.