Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch will speak at the University of Louisville next week.

Gorsuch will speak as part of the U of L McConnell Center’s Distinguished Speaker series on Thursday, September 21.

“We’re honored that Justice Gorsuch has agreed to share his thoughts and insights at U of L” said McConnell Center Director Gary Gregg, in a news release. “This is a terrific opportunity for the people of Kentucky, Indiana and our students to get to know one of our country’s most influential citizens.”

Gorsuch is the country’s newest Supreme Court justice. He’s a Colorado native who was nominated by President Donald Trump earlier this year to replace Justice Antonin Scalia. Scalia died in 2016.

Prior to joining the high court, Gorsuch was a judge for the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals for more than a decade. He also spent 10 years in private practice and a year in the U.S. Department of Justice.

Gorsuch is a graduate of Harvard Law School and clerked for two U.S. Supreme Court justices, Byron White and Anthony M. Kennedy.

Gorsuch’s talk will be free and open to the public — though tickets are required. He’s expected to answer questions.