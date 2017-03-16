Most theater-goers are familiar with the iconic Shakespearean scene from “Henry V” when the titular king shouts out to his soldiers: “Once more unto the breach, dear friends, once more!”

But how do the actors — many of whom are swinging swords and shields — ensure that once they go unto the breach, no one gets an eye poked out?

That’s where stage combat training comes in.

This Saturday, Eric Frantz — a fight director with the Frazier History Museum and Kentucky Shakespeare — and Kentucky Shakespeare education director Kyle Ware will work with local actors on stage fighting techniques and history.

I stopped by Wednesday morning to hear about the basics of wielding weapons onstage — which it turns out, in many ways, is less like a fight and more like a tango.

