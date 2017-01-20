Despite a rainy Thursday night, it was all smiles, drinks and blaring music from the ‘Obama years’ celebration at Big Bar on Bardstown Road.

The bar, along with the Fairness Campaign, hosted a “Thanks, Obama” party to celebrate his last day in office.

I spoke with some of the participants about what Obama has done for LGBTQ rights, including marriage equality, and what may come with the new administration.

Click the player above to hear what Robin Herrington, Chris Hartman and Kevin Bryan had to say.