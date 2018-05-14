What is the state of Black Louisville? According to the report released earlier this year by the Louisville Urban League, life for many African-Americans here is difficult. And in a interview on Wednesday in front of an audience in Louisville Public Media’s performance studio, Urban League CEO Sadiqa Reynolds will elaborate on the report’s findings.

The 172-page report includes personal essays from scholars, preachers, journalists, activists and others, and is designed to “own our voices,” as Reynolds wrote in the introduction. It also details how African-Americans in Louisville are doing — in jobs, justice, education, health and housing.

Reynolds will talk about the report — as well as sources for thought leadership around both the improvements and disparities that African-Americans face in these areas, and how they affect the future of our city — at 12 p.m. on Wednesday at Louisville Public Media.

It’s part of The Next Louisville, a collaboration between 89.3 WFPL News and the Community Foundation of Louisville.

This event is free and open to the public, and will be broadcast at a later date.