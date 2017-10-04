Louisville’s film fanatics or those who just want to learn more about Latin America can attend the month long “Reel” Latin American Film Festival coming to the University of Louisville this month. The festival is in its 24th year.

Manuel Medina is a professor in the Department of Classical and Modern Languages at U of L, and one of the creators of the festival. Medina says before the festival was launch in 1994, if he wanted to watch a Latin American film he had to travel to the region to get it.

“And the original idea was that there wasn’t anything like this in Louisville,” he says. “We didn’t have the services that we have now like Netflix and Hulu and so forth.”

Even with more options, Medina says it’s still important for Louisvillians to attend the festival. The event will screen films from Puerto Rico, Mexico, and South America. One of the films, “Forbidden,” was made in the U.S. It’s about Moises Serrano, a queer, undocumented immigrant from the rural South.

“Which is very current, it’s very Louisville,” Medina says about the film. “At the university we calculate around 80 DACA students.”

The films featured in the festival with cover other topics including ageing, education, displacement, political corruption and human trafficking.

The “Reel” Latin American Film Festival will run from Oct. 5-Nov. 10 at the Floyd Theatre and the Ekstrom Library. There is no admission charge.