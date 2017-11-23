It’s Thanksgiving, which means families and friends across the country will share food, stories and laughs around their dining tables today. I stopped by the Kroger Marketplace on Dixie Highway last week to talk to shoppers about who they thought would be the most interesting — and, in some cases, entertaining — person at their Thanksgiving table this year.

Shirley Conn said it would be her mother, who turned 94 last Saturday.

“She likes to get all into the food she’s not supposed to eat, you know?” Conn said. “Sweet potatoes and stuff.”

Katina Callowoy immediately said it would be her cousin, a woman who always brings a date who clashes with the family in some way.

“We’re U of L fans and she’ll probably bring a UK fan,” Callowoy said.

Then there was Robert Robinson, a prankster who described himself as “unpredictable.” Despite that, he has a plan for this year.

“I might put an actual smaller chicken inside the turkey and cook it and scare the little kids and say that it was pregnant,” he said.