A day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, thousands of people and elected officials — including Congressman John Yarmuth — gathered outside of Metro Hall for the Rally To Move Forward.

The event, which organizers said drew more than 5,000 people, coincided with the Women’s March on Washington, D.C. It was one of many coordinated events in cities across the nation.

I went to Metro Hall and talked with attendees about the significance of the day.

In the audio player above, listen to what Shamica Barnes, Jacob Bush, Zatoria Smith, Angela Roby and Michelangelo Roby had to say.