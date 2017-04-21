Mother Nature is not likely to be kind to Derby City on Saturday, as forecasters are predicting evening showers with temperatures in the 40s or so. But soggy weather isn’t likely to deter too many of the hundreds of thousands of people expected for this year’s Thunder Over Louisville.

You know the drill: Thunder Over Louisville is the one of the largest annual fireworks events in the country. It’s the official kick-off to Derby season and will likely be the busiest and most crowded day of the year for downtown Louisville.

In keeping with tradition, if you’re planning to take in some of what Thunder has to offer on Saturday, here are a few tips to help you along:

Familiarize yourself with the Thunder venue map

(click map to enlarge)

Thunder Over Louisville

Not only does the map include road closure information, you’ll also find locations for bike parking, food and drink, baby changing stations, etc.

Know What You Can Bring And What To Leave Home

The last thing you want to happen after parking and making your way to the venue is to be turned away because you brought your drone with you. Or your tent. Or your grill. Or your pet raccoon. None of those items are allowed. You’ll find the complete list of what not to bring to Thunder here.

Street Closures

This is a big one. Some downtown streets close Friday morning through Sunday afternoon.

Closed 10 a.m. Friday through 2 p.m. Sunday:

River Road from Bingham Way to Sixth Street

Bingham Way west from Witherspoon Street (Joe’s Crab Shack) to River Road

Closed 1 p.m. Friday through 9 a.m. Sunday:

Witherspoon Street from Preston Street to Brook Street

Floyd and Washington North closed — only open to residents

River Road from Preston Street to Witherspoon Street

Clark Memorial Bridge (Second Street Bridge) closures:

Friday, April 21: All day

Saturday, April 22: All day

Sunday, April 23: Midnight – 2 p.m.

The complete list of Thunder Over Louisville street closures is here.

Patience, My Friend

This probably goes without saying but Thunder is likely not for you if you don’t like crowds. Last year, 725,000 attended the event. Even if you don’t mind large crowds, bring your patience with you.

For even more information on Thunder Over Louisville 2017, click here.