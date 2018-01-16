On Tuesday evening, Gov. Matt Bevin will deliver the State of the Commonwealth and budget address to a joint session of the Kentucky House and Senate. The speech will air live on 89.3 WFPL in partnership with KET.

Bevin will present his plan for how the state should spend $22 billion over the next two years, with a major focus on shoring up Kentucky’s underfunded public pension systems.

Bevin has hinted at sizable spending cuts as well as eliminating entire sections of state government. During an interview with KET last week, the governor pledged to uphold funding for education, infrastructure, law enforcement and services for the most vulnerable in the budget.

“Everything else is extraneous,” Bevin said. “Some of it should be done and could be done by government, perhaps. Some of it could and should be privatized. These are the things that we have to wrestle with.”

The Kentucky legislature is ultimately in charge of writing and passing a budget, but the governor’s address signals the beginning of that process.

This marks the first time in state history that Republicans control both legislative chambers and the governor’s office during a budget year.

Bevin’s address will air live at 7 p.m. on 89.3 WFPL in partnership with KET. Listen online here.