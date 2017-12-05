Kentucky has a pension crisis; the amount of money the commonwealth expects to owe for state employees’ and teachers’ retirement outweighs the amount of money coming in. Gov. Matt Bevin has proposed a pension fix, but it’s been met with outrage by many of the state employees that would be affected.

Meanwhile, a special session to address the issue was expected before the end of this year. But Republicans have been distracted by a sexual harassment scandal and lawmakers are conflicted about how to address the looming pension crisis.

So, how did we get here? What’s being proposed? What now?

Join Capitol Reporter Ryland Barton for an hour-long conversation delving deeper into those issues.

Our guests will be:

Kentucky State Budget Director John Chilton

Rep. Jerry Miller (R-Louisville)

Sen. Morgan McGarvey (D-Louisville)

Diane Oakley, Executive Director, National Institute on Retirement Security

We want to hear from you, too. You can call us at (502) 814-TALK or tweet us @wfplnews.

Tonight at 7 p.m., listen at 89.3 WFPL, or stream us here.