The Albin family of Corydon, Indiana, experienced a rough welcome back from vacation when, shortly after their return Friday afternoon, a tornado touched down on their property.

Everett Albin, 65, and his wife live next door to his two daughters and their families. The properties have been in the family for generations. One uninhabited house, which Albin’s son is planning to tear down and rebuild soon, dates back to about 1900, Albin said.

The house survived, but for some broken windows and lost shingles. The area immediately surrounding it did not fare so well.

“There used to be a big barn there,” Albin said, standing behind the old house. “It just blew it, lifted it up, blew it away.”

He guessed that the pieces of the barn are scattered throughout a lush soybean field that neighbors the property.

Large trees were uprooted or snapped in half, strewn across the yards and Highway 337, just to the west of the Albin family’s homes. The roofs of his daughters’ houses were damaged. By late afternoon, neighbors were climbing up and securing bright blue tarps over top so the family would have a dry place to sleep.

“We’ve got an awful lot of good neighbors and friends. I know a lot of people in the county and there’s people here we don’t even know so, we’re good,” Albin said.

Police at the scene said there were no known injuries as a result of this tornado, which reportedly touched down Friday around 2:45 p.m.