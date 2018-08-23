The seven-foot-wide sewer pipe underneath Main Street is crumbling further, forcing traffic down to one lane, Metropolitan Sewer District officials say.

Workers discovered a new gaping hole in the side of the sewer line on Sunday using a remote-controlled camera. Debris, including abandoned pipes, have fallen into the larger sewer line from the hole, according to a news release.

For safety reasons, MSD began limiting traffic to one lane on the north side of Main Street between Third and Fifth streets on Wednesday, according to the release.

The construction is one of several MSD projects disrupting traffic in and around downtown. Other projects are underway on East Broadway and at East Breckinridge Street near Baxter Avenue.

Fears of a cave-in on Main Street began last August when MSD discovered corrosive sewer gases had eaten away at the concrete lining the inside of the pipe.

By April, MSD officials said the sewer pipe was on the verge of collapse.

MSD announced a $20 million project to repair the damaged section of the pipe, known as the Ohio River Interceptor, in June.

The sewer line was installed between 1958 and 1960 and is one of the city’s largest, carrying about 40 percent of the city’s wastewater for treatment at the Morris Foreman Water Quality Treatment Center, according to the release.

In the meantime, MSD is pumping the city sewage through a temporary sewer line using existing pipes.

Cave-ins are nothing new for Louisville’s aging sewer system. The city’s experienced more than 7,000 collapses since 2008, but the number of cave-ins has declined in recent years, according to MSD data.

Repairs to the pipe are among hundreds of projects MSD has planned as part of a federal consent decree from the Environmental Protection Agency. The mandate is designed to address overflows from Louisville’s sewer systems by 2024.

MSD recently revised plans in order to limit future construction projects. Officials canceled plans to build a sewage storage basin in the Highlands and instead opted to extend the enormous underground storage tunnel it’s building underneath downtown Louisville.

When complete, the Waterway Protection Tunnel will hold up to 55 million gallons of sewage and stormwater and extend four miles underneath the city to help prevent overflows into the Ohio River and Beargrass Creek, the agency announced Monday.