Attorneys for Kentucky’s last abortion clinic say state regulators are trying to shut it down by using “onerous” rules requiring the facility to have transfer agreements in case of emergencies.

Clinic attys argue that hospital/ambulance agreements not medically necessary. Gov Bevin atty says they're recommended — Ryland Barton (@RylandKY) September 6, 2017

Clinic attorney Donald Cox said Wednesday there will be no legal abortions in Kentucky if Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration wins the federal court case.

Testimony began Wednesday in the trial.

The state’s attorney, Steve Pitt, says states have a right to regulate abortion services to protect women’s health. He says Kentucky women would have to travel no more than 200 miles to abortion clinics in neighboring states if Kentucky’s last abortion facility closes.

Bevin Gen Counsel Steve Pitt also arguing that if KY's last abortion clinic closes, KYians can go to surrounding states — Ryland Barton (@RylandKY) September 6, 2017

The clinic’s attorneys say under such a scenario, some women would “take the matter into their own hands” and attempt to end their own pregnancies.

The trial revolves around a state law requiring the clinic to have agreements with a hospital and an ambulance service in case of emergencies.

This story will be updated.