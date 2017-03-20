President Donald Trump will host a rally at Freedom Hall in Louisville Monday.

The event comes as the White House continues to pitch the Republican plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

A Gallup poll released over the weekend shows the president’s approval rating hitting a new low. According to the poll of 1,500 adults across the country, 37 percent approve of the job Trump is doing as president compared to 58 percent who disapprove.

Concerns over the repeal and replace plan have mounted after the Congressional Budget Office predicted that 24 million people would lose health coverage over the next decade under the proposal.

Kentucky’s U.S. Senator Rand Paul is one of the measure’s most prominent opponents.

Vice President Mike Pence held a rally last week in Louisville to drum up support for the plan. He was joined by about Gov. Matt Bevin, U.S. Congressmen Andy Barr and Brett Guthrie and about 100 business leaders.

The rally also comes amid growing pressure for Trump to provide proof for his claim that former President Obama tapped his phones, and days after a federal judge in Hawaii temporarily blocked Trump’s latest immigration ban.

The event is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Monday and is expected to draw thousands of attendees.

Several protests are scheduled throughout the day in Louisville. The rally could also disrupt traffic near Freedom Hall and the airport during the late afternoon and evening.

It will be Trump’s third visit to Kentucky in just over a year, but his first as President.

Tickets are available online but limited to two per mobile number.