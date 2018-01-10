Updated 9:55 a.m. ET

A federal judge in California temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program late Tuesday night.

Widely known as DACA, the program protects young immigrants from deportation. In September, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the program would be phased out.

President Obama implemented the program in 2012; it has protected about 800,000 people who were brought to the United States as children by their families, some of whom overstayed their visas. Under the program, young adults, often referred to as “Dreamers,” have been permitted to live and work legally in the U.S.

The ruling from U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco granted a request by California and other states to keep DACA going, at least until lawsuits can play out in court.

Responding to the news on Wednesday morning, President Trump tweeted, “It just shows everyone how broken and unfair our Court System is when the opposing side in a case (such as DACA) always runs to the 9th Circuit and almost always wins before being reversed by higher courts.”

Trump has said that any deal to extend DACA must include plans for a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico.

The Associated Press reports:

“Alsup said lawyers in favor of DACA clearly demonstrated that the young immigrants “were likely to suffer serious, irreparable harm” without court action. The judge also said the lawyers have a strong chance of succeeding at trial.