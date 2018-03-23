Updated 10:14 a.m. ET

President Trump is now threatening a veto of a massive spending bill hours before the government would shut down without the funding.

The massive $1.3 trillion spending bill passed both chambers of Congress after lengthy negotiations between leaders of both parties. The Senate passed it late Thursday, and most lawmakers have left Washington.

Trump tweeted just before 9 a.m. ET that he’s “considering a veto” because the bill does not address his immigration priorities:

I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2018

Even the threat of a veto this late in the game is highly unusual for a president, particularly one whose party controls both chambers of Congress. This is quite literally the opposite of facilitating a functioning government.

What’s more, the White House had been looped in throughout spending negotiations, and earlier Friday morning, Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway had told Fox News the president planned to sign the bill.

Conway is not the only administration official to say the president would sign the bill. NPR’s Tamara Keith points out that Vice President Pence praised the bill during an event in New Hampshire Thursday — and that Trump would sign it.

And said at a Sununu fundraiser in NH yesterday that Trump would sign it today https://t.co/phSQWmu0Mw — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) March 23, 2018

Also Thursday, budget director Mick Mulvaney said the president would sign it — while standing with Marc Short, the White House’s director of legislative affairs.

“The president supports the bill,” Mulvaney said, “looks forward to signing it.”

Trump has repeatedly rejected bipartisan DACA fixes that would swap a permanent fix for the legal status of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals enrollees for money to build a border wall. The White House demanded broader changes to legal immigration that Democrats wouldn’t support.

Trump’s threat, however, is welcome news to fiscal hawks who had railed on the bill’s spending increases in recent days.

Please do, Mr. President. I am just down the street and will bring you a pen. The spending levels without any offsets are grotesque, throwing all of our children under the bus. Totally irresponsible. https://t.co/np7BmP1AkB — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) March 23, 2018