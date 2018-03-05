There is no state in the country where women hold a majority of seats in a state legislature.

The best is Arizona, with 40 percent. Kentucky is one of the worst, with women only representing 17 percent of state legislative districts.

But that could change this year, because nearly 100 women have filed to run for the Kentucky General Assembly.

Join us Tuesday, March 6 at 7 p.m. for an hour-long news special on Kentucky women in politics. Capitol reporter Ryland Barton will talk to experts and lawmakers about the under-representation of women in the statehouse. Our guests will be:

We also want to hear from you. Submit your question or comment below and we may use it on the air. You can also call us during the show at (502) 814-TALK or tweet us @wfplnews.

Can’t see the form? Click here.