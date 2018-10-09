Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. is the deadline to register to vote in the November general election in Kentucky.

Eligible Kentucky residents can register at their county clerk’s office or online at govoteky.com.

Registration is open to residents who will be 18 years old on or before the November 6 election and meet other minimum requirements. Numerous non-partisan organizations, including the Louisville branch of the NAACP, are sponsoring a voter registration drive in Louisville Tuesday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in front of the Urban League at 16th and Broadway.

As of late last month, some 3.3 million Kentuckians were registered to vote, according to the Secretary of State’s office, with Democrats outnumbering Republicans by about 275,000.

Kentuckians will cast ballots in federal, state and local election s on Tuesday, November 6. Tuesday is also the deadline to register to vote in Indiana’s general election.