Two members of the University of Louisville men’s basketball coaching staff have been placed on paid administrative leave.

Acting athletic director Vince Tyra announced the action Friday involving associate head coach Kenny Johnson and assistant coach Jordan Fair.

The move comes amid an FBI investigation into recruiting. A federal complaint alleges that several unnamed U of L coaches took part in a scheme with the Adidas apparel company to pay the families of high school recruits. Louisville has a sponsorship agreement with Adidas.

The scandal has already resulted in the suspensions of head coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich. The school has begun the process of firing Pitino.

“We are in the process of executing our due diligence as it relates to an ongoing investigation and feel that this an appropriate step at this time,” Tyra said. “Our university will continue to fully cooperate with federal authorities in their investigation.”