University of Louisville Interim President Greg Postel is scheduled to announce the school’s new interim athletic director at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The news comes a week after revelations that U of L was linked to a national recruiting corruption scandal. Federal court documents implicated university and amateur coaches, officials with Adidas and sports money managers. U of L was one of those universities.

In response, the school put former Athletic Director Tom Jurich on paid administrative leave, while basketball coach Rick Pitino was put on unpaid administrative leave. Monday, the school’s athletic board voted to begin the process of firing Pitino.