The University of Louisville Board of Trustees has fired athletic director Tom Jurich. The action Wednesday afternoon came during a special board meeting. The board voted 10-3 in favor of firing Jurich for cause.

Jurich was placed on paid administrative leave last month after the school acknowledged that it was included in an FBI investigation of recruiting practices in men’s college basketball.

A federal complaint alleges that some schools conspired with the Adidas sports apparel company to bribe recruits and their families to attend Adidas-sponsored schools.

Jurich is not named in the complaint, but his letter of suspension from interim school president Greg Postel called the level of misconduct alleged in the probe and the negative attention it has brought to the university “unacceptable.”

The allegations were leveled as U of L was appealing NCAA sanctions handed down following an escort scandal involving the men’s basketball program.

Jurich’s termination comes two days after the firing of Cardinals coach Rick Pitino.

Jurich came to Louisville 20 years ago from Colorado State University and is credited with bringing the U of L athletic department into national prominence. Some U of L donors, supporters and coaches lobbied to have Jurich reinstated.

Louisville businessman and former U of L Foundation board member Vince Tyra is serving as acting athletic director.