ESPN’s popular “College GameDay” program returns to the University of Louisville this weekend as the Cards kickoff their first home game of the season.

U of L will face the Clemson Tigers Saturday at 8:12 p.m. at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium.

The university has several activities planned in celebration of ESPN’s visit, and special rules will be in place for fans that day. Here’s what you should know, per U of L:

Stadium Parking Lots Open at 2 p.m.

Fans with reserved parking passes in U of L lots surrounding the stadium can enter the lots early beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday.

ESPN Radio College GameDay at the Stadium

ESPN Radio’s “College GameDay” broadcast will be live from Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium on Saturday from noon until 7 p.m. Show hosts Doug Kezirian, Brad Edwards and Trevor Matich will be on the set for the program.

Fans are encouraged to be present around the stage during the program. The stage will be placed just inside Gate 3 at the southeast corner of the stadium, with an area open around the stage for fans within the gate. Fans will be asked to exit the area at 5:30 p.m. so stadium personnel may prepare for the opening of the stadium gates for the game ticket holders at 6 p.m.

Nissan Heisman House Tour

The Nissan Heisman House Tour will make a stop at Saturday’s game and will be located in the Travis Roofing Supply parking lot at 2931 South Floyd Street, across from the stadium Green Lot, from 2-7:30 p.m.

Former U of L quarterback Chris Redman will participate in a Chalk Talk session with ESPN anchor Neil Everett as well as signing autographs from 3:30-5 p.m., followed by a similar session with former Cardinal wide receiver Deion Branch from 5-6:30 p.m.

Red Cross Donations

U of L student-athletes, spirit groups and Red Cross staff will be on site collecting donations for those affected by Hurricanes Irma and Harvey. Individuals will be wearing Red Cross vests and carrying donation buckets to accept cash or checks, payable to the American Red Cross.

Representatives will be outside stadium gates, Street Fest and at Grawemeyer Hall during the ESPN College GameDay show to collect donations.

Clear Bag Policy

Fans are encouraged not to bring any bags inside Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium; however, each ticket holder is allowed one small clutch purse (no larger than 6.5 x 4.5 inches) and one large clear bag, either a one-gallon clear Ziploc-style storage bag or a 12 x 6 x 12 inch clear tote bag.

The policy, which includes all U of L athletics venues on campus, is similar to one instituted at all NFL and many collegiate venues in recent years.

Diaper bags (with child) are permitted and subject to a thorough security inspection. A clear bag is strongly recommended for bringing diapers and non-medically necessary items for babies and young children. An exception will be made to allow medical items that cannot be transported in a clear bag into the venue. Medically necessary items or equipment may be brought to the game, but the bags or equipment must be inspected and tagged by security supervisors at the entry gates.

Fans will be asked to return non-approved bags or other items to their vehicle prior to stadium entry. There is no check-in location for prohibited bags at the stadium.

No Tobacco Products

Fans are also advised that the use of tobacco products, including electronic cigarettes and vaping, is strictly prohibited in all U of L facilities, as well as within 50 feet of an exterior gate or entrance. There are no designated smoking areas within Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium and re-entry is prohibited. All U of L athletic facilities are part of U of L’s tobacco-free campus.

No Water Bottles

Another added security measure is that an unopened bottle of water may no longer be brought into the stadium. Fans seeking water are encouraged to obtain a free cup of ice from a concession stand employee. Cups may be filled at any of the stadium water fountains located throughout the inner concourse on the main level and on either end of the UPS Flight Deck.