February 2, 2018

Mark Jurich, the son of fired University of Louisville Athletic Director Tom Jurich, has been let go from his position in the school’s athletics department along with two other employees.

U of L said the moves are part of a restructuring within the department. Mark Jurich was the director of development in the department and had played on the Cardinals’ baseball team.

He had stayed on at U of L after the October firing of his father. Tom Jurich was let ago amid a federal investigation of college basketball recruiting.

Courier Journal reports that the two other dismissed athletic department employees are director of marketing Julianne Waldron and human resources director Kim Maffett.

Rick Howlett
