Mark Jurich, the son of fired University of Louisville Athletic Director Tom Jurich, has been let go from his position in the school’s athletics department along with two other employees.

U of L said the moves are part of a restructuring within the department. Mark Jurich was the director of development in the department and had played on the Cardinals’ baseball team.

He had stayed on at U of L after the October firing of his father. Tom Jurich was let ago amid a federal investigation of college basketball recruiting.

Courier Journal reports that the two other dismissed athletic department employees are director of marketing Julianne Waldron and human resources director Kim Maffett.