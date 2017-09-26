Four college basketball coaches are among those facing federal charges today in a wide probe of fraud and corruption in the NCAA.

A top official with the Adidas shoe company is also accused by the FBI of funneling money to high school recruits to attend universities sponsored by the company.

Court papers released today describe one of those universities as being in Kentucky. It matches the description of the University of Louisville. It does not mention any specific player.

U of L officials have not publicly commented on the investigation.

The school recently announced a 10-year extension of its sponsorship agreement with Adidas.

The coaches charged were identified as Chuck Person of Auburn University, Emanuel Richardson of the University of Arizona, Tony Bland of the University of Southern California and Lamont Evans of Oklahoma State. They are in federal custody and expected to make court appearances later today.

They were among 10 people charged in Manhattan federal court.

More details were to be discussed at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Rick Howlett contributed to this story.

This story will be updated.