Officials from the University of Louisville on Thursday appeared before the NCAA Committee on Infractions to respond to allegations related to a sex scandal involving the men’s basketball program.

The NCAA launched an investigation in late 2015 following the publication of a book claiming that former basketball staffer Andre McGee paid an escort service for strippers and sex parties for Cardinal players and recruits over a four-year period.

The NCAA hearing is the latest step in the process. The program has acknowledged that there were some violations, but disputes an NCAA charge that coach Rick Pitino failed to adequately monitor his staff and players.

In a statement Thursday night, acting U of L president Greg Postel said the school got a “full and fair” review of the facts and expects the NCAA committee to issue its report in six to eight weeks.

“We anticipated and received a full and fair review of the facts in the case today by the Committee on Infractions. We had the opportunity to present the information as we wished. It is anticipated that the Committee on Infractions will inform the institution on the specific findings and penalties in approximately six to eight weeks. We look forward to the final resolution of this matter.”

The university can still appeal any NCAA findings and punishment.