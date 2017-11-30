The University of Louisville men’s soccer team returns to action Friday in NCAA Championship play. The Cards have an opportunity to advance to the national semifinals for just the second time in program history.

The fourth-seeded Cardinals host number five seed Akron, with the winner moving on to the College Cup semifinals in Philadelphia next week.

U of L is back in the Elite Eight round for the second straight year following last Sunday’s victory over Colgate.

Akron is riding a 12-game winning streak, and the Zips have won 16 of their last 17 matches.

Louisville and Akron have met a total of four times dating back to 1999. The Cards hold a 2-1-1 edge in the series.

Akron won their last meeting in the NCAA championship game in Santa Barbara seven years ago.

Friday’s match begins at 7 p.m. at U of L’s Lynn Stadium.