The University of Louisville has appointed an acting athletic director.

Louisville businessman Vince Tyra, a member of the U of L Foundation board and the son of the late U of L basketball star Charlie Tyra, will take over the duties of Tom Jurich.

Jurich was suspended with pay last week after it was revealed that the U of L men’s basketball program is included in a federal complaint alleging that high school recruits were given bribes to attend schools sponsored by the Adidas apparel company.

Tyra, 51, is a partner in the private equity firm Southfield Capital and has ties to several other businesses. He’s also a part-owner of Louisville’s minor league soccer club.

Tyra’s appointment was announced today by U of L Interim President Greg Postel.

“Vince Tyra is an exceptional leader who will provide stability to our athletics department,” Postel said in a press release. “His success in business, his athletic background and his close ties to the university and the athletics department will be important to the continuing success of our program.”

Tyra: “It’s been a difficult week for sure … I’ve been a fan of sports.”

Says he raised family to be @uofl @GoCards fans. — Kyeland Jackson (@KyelandJ) October 3, 2017

Tyra plans to work alongside Padgett to reform @GoCards. Says his first concern was student athletes when @FBI investigation announced. — Kyeland Jackson (@KyelandJ) October 3, 2017

Tyra citing quote by @GovMattBevin for when he started running for governor. Stops for a moment.

“Sorry, I’m emotional about that.” pic.twitter.com/2jD8UfCdAi — Kyeland Jackson (@KyelandJ) October 3, 2017

Tyra says he’s planned meetings with @GoCards coaches. Hasn’t scheduled with all, but cites interactions with Padgett and McConnell. — Kyeland Jackson (@KyelandJ) October 3, 2017

Tyra opens for questions. Asked if he plans to take job permanently. Says he doesn’t have a time period on mind for the spot. — Kyeland Jackson (@KyelandJ) October 3, 2017

Tyra explains decision for him to stay is not up to him. — Kyeland Jackson (@KyelandJ) October 3, 2017

U of L basketball coach Rick Pitino remains on unpaid leave in the wake of the federal probe, and Postel has been given the go-ahead by the university’s athletic board to begin the process of firing him.

Assistant Coach David Padgett was appointed interim head coach last week.

This post has been updated.