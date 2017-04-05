While Louisville Metro government officials work on the city’s Comprehensive Plan, a group of speakers will discuss the issue of growth in the city at a “TED” talk. “TEDxUofL 2017: GROWTH” will be at the University of Louisville’s Red Barn Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Luke Magers is a grad student at U of L and the Tedx licensee. I spoke with him about the inspiration for the event and what he hopes will come from it. Listen in the audio player above.

On what inspired the event:

“We were definitely inspired by Louisville Metro’s comp plan and also just kind of the nation as a whole. And what we saw and thought was, you know, growth seems to be a big thing that we need to work on here, so we’re kind of hoping to energize the community a little bit. Come to the event, hear these great talks, hear these great ideas and things that are going on within Louisville right now and bring that, carry that on to the next step.

On the process of coordinating the event:

“It’s definitely not an easy thing to put on, a TEDx event, but it’s something rewarding. I’ve gotten a lot out of it. I started working on this in August-September, that time, and we’ve just kind of carried it over to April. It’s nonstop just finding new people to help get involved and get things done. So you know, inspire people is really the end goal — even if it’s just starting a new TEDx event and carrying on the conversation or literally just talking to someone on the street. Just kind of keep everyone involved and interested.”

More information about TEDxUofL can be found here.