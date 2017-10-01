The University of Louisville Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting on Monday morning. Members are expected to hear about the federal corruption investigation into college basketball recruiting that includes the U of L men’s program.

The university last week acknowledged its involvement in the federal probe, placed men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino on unpaid administrative leave and placed athletic director Tom Jurich on paid administrative leave.

University interim president Greg Postel introduced assistant coach David Padgett as the interim head basketball coach on Friday. Postel said an interim athletic director would be named sometime this week.

Padgett told reporters Friday he would not make any changes to his coaching staff until an interim AD is in place.

“It’s a decision that might not solely be based on me, so it’s something we just have to wait and figure out,” he said.

The board of trustees wasn’t supposed to have its next regular meeting until Oct. 18. Monday’s special meeting starts at 9 a.m. The U of L Athletic Association Board of Directors will also meet in special session Monday at 1 p.m.

Padgett and the men’s basketball team attended Saturday’s U of L football game against Murray State University and received a standing ovation from the crowd. Padgett said Friday he was eager to restore some continuity to the program.

“My focus right now is on these kids,” he said. “Obviously, it’s been a very tough week. They’re excited to get back to play basketball. Because, at the end of the day, they’re here to be great student-athletes and they want to represent themselves in the classroom and the court, and they’re excited to be back to doing that.”

In an interview with the Courier-Journal published Sunday, Pitino said he is selling his house in Louisville and is in Miami “laying low.”

In the interview, Pitino acknowledged having cell phone conversations with James Gatto, the former Adidas executive who was arrested in connection with the FBI probe. But he said the calls were related to former Card Terry Rozier’s post-collegiate Adidas deal.

Asked whether he is “Coach-2” referred to in the criminal complaint, Pitino told the C-J “it doesn’t matter if I am or not.”

Pitino said he would be “vindicated” by the investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.