The University of Louisville women’s basketball team opens play Friday in the NCAA Tournament. The Cardinals, seeded number one in their region, take on Boise State at the KFC Yum Center at noon.

The winner will face either Marquette or Dayton in second round action.

Western Kentucky is also in the women’s tournament. The Hilltoppers are seeded 11th and will face Oregon State Friday.

The winner will take on either Tennessee or Liberty.

Here’s a link to the bracket.