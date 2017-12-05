The University of Louisville’s accreditation is no longer under probation. The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, or SACS, announced today that U of L met nine “concerns in areas of governance, administration and finance” it set down to lift the probation.

The university was placed on probation by SACS a year ago amid concerns raised by Governor Matt Bevin’s reorganization of the board of trustees, along with a list of other issues.

“We are pleased with the decision by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to remove the probationary status,” said U of L Interim President Greg Postel in a written statement. “Our faculty, staff and administration worked diligenty to address the commission’s concerns, and we are on solid ground for the future.”

SACS is wrapping up its annual meeting this week in Dallas.

