The University of Louisville has hired Xavier’s Chris Mack as the Cardinals’ new men’s basketball coach.

Mack’s hiring was approved Wednesday by the school’s athletic association personnel board and the board of trustees.

He was 215-97 with eight NCAA Tournament appearances in nine years at Xavier, including a 29-6 mark and the school’s first-ever No. 1 tournament seeding this season.

Mack is now in charge of guiding a Louisville program back to national contention after a turbulent season in which the Cardinals were linked to a federal investigation and eventually missed the NCAA Tournament.

The Cleveland native takes over for David Padgett, who went 22-14 last season as Louisville’s interim coach after the school fired Rick Pitino in the wake of a federal corruption investigation of college basketball.

Mack is was introduced Wednesday at a news conference at the KFC Yum Center.