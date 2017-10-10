The University of Louisville’s interim president has hired more security as fallout from the FBI investigation continues.

John Drees, a spokesperson for the university, confirmed interim president Greg Postel upped his security detail for about a week as he announced the changes to athletics’ staff.

University police said they recommended the security for “possible hostile reactions to recent news events,” asking they secure his office and house.

Postel recently announced the university would suspend a five-star men’s basketball recruit, Brian Bowen; place athletic director Tom Jurich on leave; and begin to formally fire men’s head basketball coach Rick Pitino.

“I don’t know of any specific threats,” Drees said. “The university police have, from time to time, assisted with extra security for other university employees and departments when deemed appropriate.”

Drees said Postel did not have a personal security guard, and he was unsure how much the security detail cost during the evenings.