University of Louisville athletics officials say the $63 million expansion of the school’s football stadium is moving forward on schedule and on budget.

Associate Athletic Director Mark Jurich gave an update on the project Thursday, which will enclose the north end zone of Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium and add 10,000 seats.

“You have 65,000 chair back seats, over 75 suites and nearly 5,500 club seats,” Jurich said. “I feel that’s pretty good. We’re the only stadium in the country that has all chair back seats. So 65,000 for us right now is a pretty comfortable point.”

Jurich said the project will continue through the upcoming season, but disruptions will be minimal.

“It’s a major construction project, so there’s no way around it,” he said. “There’s going to be dirt and concrete and workers and trucks and things like that around.”

“I know the coaches and players are, and I certainly am,” Jurich said.

U of L is also expanding and renovating the Howard Schnellenberger Football Complex adjacent to the stadium.

Construction will continue through the upcoming season with the entire project scheduled for completion by the start of the 2018 season when the Cardinals open play September 2 against Purdue in Indianapolis.

This is the second expansion project of Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium in a decade.