The University of Louisville has a new name for the Kentucky Institute for the Environment and Sustainable Development.

The school will now be dubbed the Envirome Institute.

According to Michigan State University, an “envirome” includes all of the environmental conditions required for successful biological life.

The school will have a more focused emphasis on the health effects of the environment.

Dr. Aruni Bhatnagar, professor and the Smith and Lucille Gibson Chair in Medicine in the UofL School of Medicine, was tapped to lead the institute.

Courtesy University of Louisville

“Over the past decade, new expertise in the area of environmental health research has emerged,” Bhatnagar said in the press release. “To fully meet the needs of our state and nation in environmental health, it is critical for UofL to expand the scope of the KIESD and to recruit new leading scholars with broad backgrounds in health sciences, environmental research and community engagement.” The U of L Board of Trustees approved the changes to the name last week.

The Board also chose to incorporate the Center for Healthy Air, Water, and Soil into the school.

University of Louisville declined an interview for this story.