UberEATS will launch in Louisville Thursday, offering food delivery with full menus from restaurants including Doc Crow’s Southern Smokehouse and Raw Bar, Heitzman’s Bakery, Rye, Yummy Pollo, and Havana Rumba.

The app is designed by Uber, the international ride-sharing service that’s headquartered in San Francisco. UberEATS is already being used in cities like Dallas, New York, Atlanta and Chicago.

UberEATS is a standalone app that works with existing Uber accounts. Once customers download the app and login, they can choose from available restaurants, order food, pay with a credit card on file and wait for delivery.

The UberEATS app is free to download.

The service will also be available in Lexington starting Thursday. There, it will offer delivery from a number of restaurants including Lexington Diner, Sir Pizza, The Simple Greek, Stella’s Diner, and Panchitos Ice Cream.