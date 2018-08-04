Featured image: Crowd shot of Fancy Farm 2016.

Kentucky Republicans gathered at Graves County Middle School on Saturday morning ahead of the rowdy political speaking event in Fancy Farm Saturday afternoon.

Speakers touted GOP legislative initiatives that passed into law earlier this year like overhauls of the state’s tax code and public pension systems, which have drawn protests from state workers and Democrats.

Republican Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, who will be emceeing Saturday afternoon’s Fancy Farm event, wished President Barack Obama a happy birthday, facetiously thanking him for “making Kentucky a more Republican state.”

Republican voter registrations surged during and after Obama’s presidency, though there are still more registered Democrats in Kentucky.

Gov. Matt Bevin was notably absent, announcing Friday that he wouldn’t attend as rumors swirl over whether he will seek re-election next year.

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell once again encouraged Bevin to run, though the governor has said he may wait until the January filing deadline.

U.S. Rep. James Comer has been mentioned as a potential gubernatorial candidate for 2019. He narrowly lost to Bevin in the GOP primary for governor in 2015 and said he wasn’t currently considering a challenge.

“The ball’s in the governor’s court and he’s got until the end of January to decide,” Comer said. “I think he’ll probably wait until that time to decide and if he doesn’t, we’ll see what happens.”

Comer is at the end of his first term in Congress and seeking re-election this fall. He said that Bevin’s inflammatory comments about teachers earlier this year “alienated a lot of people.”

“My mom was a school teacher. In 28 of the 35 counties in my congressional district, the school system’s the biggest employer. It pains me that there’s been so much division,” Comer said.

“When you’re a leader you need to unite people, but other than a few misstatements I think that from a policy standpoint on most issues he’s right.”

Sen. Whitney Westerfield, a Republican from Hopkinsville running for attorney general, said he thinks Bevin will run again and he won’t have a problem running on the same ticket.

“If he runs I think his coattails will be just fine,” Westerfield said. “I think his record in the commonwealth along with the Republican-controlled state House and state Senate I think have made Kentucky an incredible place and a vibrant place to do business.”

McConnell officially announced he’s seeking reelection to his Senate seat in 2020, a possible seventh term in office.

He named Rep. Jonathan Shell, a Republican from Lancaster, to be his campaign manager. Shell is a rising star in the Republican Party, helping to recruit state House candidates in 2016 when the party won control of the chamber for the first time in a century.

However Shell lost a primary race this spring—thought to be a casualty of widespread opposition from teachers to the current direction of the legislature.