Someone with a gun opened fire inside Marshall County High School Tuesday morning, killing one person and wounding at least a half-dozen others. Police told the Associated Press that a suspect was apprehended and the school was locked down.

Gov. Matt Bevin is holding a news conference at noon, Central time.

Kentucky State Police Detective Jody Cash said one person is in custody and police have not had any reason to believe they are looking for anyone else. He would not confirm the identity of the shooter or the status of any of the victims. Cash said specific information will be made known at the noon conference.

Marshall County School District has confirmed there was a shooting and that the shooter is in custody. There have been injuries reported and parents are being notified. At least seven have been reported injured. Other students are safe at this time and will be bused to North Middle where they can be picked up.

Kentucky State Police has confirmed there is one dead. KSP said a Marshall County Deputy apprehended the shooter. The Kentucky Department of Education has deleted their tweet that said a student was dead and now says “one person has died.”

There are multiple unconfirmed reports that the shooter is a student.

Reactions at the Scene

WKMS reporter Nicole Erwin spoke with Heather Adams who said her child was evacuated from the high school after the shooting. She said she learned there was a shooting from her mother. She said her son texted her that he was safe and had to run from the shooter and take cover in the tech center. She said she was blocked from entering the high school, but made it to the board office and tried to help other parents.

Erwin said she spoke to a woman who was distraught and couldn’t find her child. She said it was the shooter’s mother, which she said was later confirmed by officials who began speaking with her.

Adams said, “I held her hair while she threw up… She needed an ambulance. She was going into shock. And I couldn’t get an ambulance there. I got yelled at by the police for calling for an ambulance… We got a firefighter’s coat to put on her.”

Gloria Birtell said of the shooting: “It was the most frightening thing. I’m 60-some years old and I’ve never been so damn scared in my entire life.”

This story will be updated.