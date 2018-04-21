This week, after a Southwest plane suffered a blown engine — killing one passenger — pilot Tammie Jo Shults was praised for her cool demeanor while navigating a one-engine, emergency landing.

In the days following, discussion has sparked about the low number of female pilots working for U.S. airlines.

According to the Louisville-based company UPS, that’s a conversation they’ve been having for years — and they’re trying to change those numbers by inspiring the next generation of potential female pilots.

Last year, for the first time in Thunder Over Louisville history, UPS Airlines had an all-female crew for the annual airshow. You can hear the stories of the pilots who participated in the audioplayer above.

Eleanor Klibanoff contributed to this report.