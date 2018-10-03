Louisville Metro Councilman Vitalis Lanshima, who represents District 21, was in Nigeria for the past several weeks, but he said he won’t leave Jefferson County again until his term runs out at the end of this year.

He is running for public office in Nigeria and returned to Louisville Tuesday night. On Wednesday, he held a press conference to announce he plans to complete his term and to defend himself against allegations that he is not fulfilling his duties.

Lanshima said he needed to go to Nigeria for consultations ahead of his 2019 campaign for a seat in the Nigerian House of Representatives. Previously, he said he would not campaign on the ground in Nigeria before his Metro Council term expired. Lanshima said he had been gone since August, but did not provide a specific date of departure.

“It is very necessary for a representative to be present in their district. If I didn’t have to go to Nigeria, I wouldn’t have,” he said.

Lanshima’s comments came a day after a meeting of the Metro Council government accountability meeting in which Councilwoman Cindi Fowler, of District 14, requested an investigation into the propriety of Lanshima being a voting citizen in another country. She said she is not trying to remove him from office, but questioned whether his voting status would make him ineligible to serve in Metro Council. Fowler said the County Attorney is looking into that.

Fowler said she is also concerned that, if Lanshima is found to be ineligible to serve in Metro Council, it could affect the legitimacy of votes taken by the body.

The committee will continue that discussion Wednesday evening in a special meeting, and Fowler said she will move to initiate an investigation. Lanshima said he would attend the meeting and be ready to answer questions.

Besides Lanshima’s citizenship, also at issue are the numerous council and committee absences Lanshima racked up while abroad. At Tuesday’s meeting, committee chair Brent Ackerson said Lanshima had missed 20 meetings so far this year.

On Wednesday, Lanshima defended those as excused absences and accused those criticizing him of also missing a large number of meetings.

He refuted claims that constituents could not reach him in recent months, and said anyone who called his office or emailed received a response. He also said his cellphone had not been working for some time, but that now it is.

Fowler said she has received complaints from District 21 constituents who could not make contact with Lanshima.

“District 21 constituents have had a rough time in the last year and a half and they should be able to have representation present here in the States, working for them,” she said.

Lanshima was appointed to the District 21 seat in late 2017 by Metro Council members to replace longtime Councilman Dan Johnson, who was removed following sexual harassment allegations. He lost the Democratic primary earlier this year to another former applicant for the District 21 seat, Nicole George.