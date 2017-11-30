On December 10 and 11, VOICES of Kentuckiana Choir will perform a show called “Snow” at the Clifton Center.

Jeff Buhrman, who spent 14 years as artistic director of the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, DC., is the choir’s artistic director.

“VOICES was founded in 1994 — we are in our 24th season — to provide lesbians, gays and supportive allies a safe space and to perform music that is important to us and to our audiences,” Buhrman said.

The concert will feature a medley of snow-themed tunes for the holidays.

“We’re living in chaotic times right now, so what Voices wants to do is to bring joy and a little bit of peace this Christmas, and Hanukkah and the entire holiday season,” said Buhrman.

It will also feature a performance of the Spanish-language work “Navidad Nuestra,” composed in 1964 by Argentinian composer, Ariel Ramirez. The second act will present a fully staged mini musical called “Snow White and the Christmas Elves.”

All the elements, Buhrman said, have a message of “belonging and inclusivity.”

This is the group’s final concert in the Clifton Center’s Eifler Theatre; earlier this year, the Center announced that it would cease operations at the end of the 2017. More information about “Snow” is available here.