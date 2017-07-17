Monday is the last day the city is accepting public comment on developer’s proposals for Heritage West.
The 24-acre site at 30th and Muhammad Ali Boulevard is where the former West Louisville FoodPort would’ve gone. Plans for the site were derailed about a year ago when a key tenant backed out.
Now, Louisvillians have a choice between four development proposals for what can go on the site. The proposals are:
- a mixed use site of retail, housing and green space;
- a biotech research park;
- a community-owned grocery store;
- and a sports complex.
Click the links to learn more about the proposed projects.
Residents can comment on the ideas on Metro’s Office of Advanced Planning website. The city will make a decision about what will go on the site by the end of the summer.