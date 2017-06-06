The Louisville Cardinals and Kentucky Wildcats will meet later this week in the super regional round of the NCAA baseball tournament.

It’s the first-ever super regional berth for UK (43-21), which advanced with a 10-5 victory over North Carolina State Monday night in Lexington.

This will be the fifth straight super regional appearance for U of L (50-10). The Cards clinched a berth Sunday with an 8-7 win over Xavier.

Kentucky and Louisville will square off in a best-of-three series at U of L’s Jim Patterson Stadium. The games are:

Friday at noon

Saturday at noon

Sunday at noon, if necessary

The winner will advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Louisville super regionals are sold out. Friday’s game will be broadcast on ESPN2 and Saturday’s contest on ESPN.

If there’s a Sunday game, it will be carried on ESPN or ESPN2.