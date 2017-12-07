FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies Thursday before the House Judiciary Committee, where he’s expected to face a grilling about the Russia investigation led by Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller as well as a number of other pressing law enforcement issues.

The hearing also comes days after President Trump attacked the FBI on Twitter, saying “its reputation is in Tatters,” citing the agency’s investigation of Hillary Clinton’s private email server under former Director James Comey. Wray is sure to be questioned about Peter Strzok, a high-ranking FBI agent who worked on both the Hillary Clinton email probe and the Russia investigation, whose anti-Trump text messages led him to be removed from Mueller’s team.

After years of Comey, with the phony and dishonest Clinton investigation (and more), running the FBI, its reputation is in Tatters – worst in History! But fear not, we will bring it back to greatness. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

On Dec. 1, former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador in late December 2016. Details from the charging documents related to Flynn’s plea deal have given fresh life to questions about obstruction of justice related to the president’s decision to fire Comey, Wray’s predecessor.