NPR Politics team will live blog the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearings on the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court. The live blog will include streaming video, with posts featuring highlights, context and analysis from NPR reporters and correspondents.

President Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. It is Day 2 of what is expected to be three days of hearings on Judge Neil Gorsuch’s nomination. If confirmed, Gorsuch would fill the high court seat left vacant in February 2016, after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

Gorsuch, 49, is currently a federal appeals court judge in Denver. His selection fulfilled an early campaign promise of Trump’s to nominate a solidly conservative judge with a record of strictly interpreting the U.S. Constitution. Senators are expected to question him on a variety of social issues and legal doctrine, including his skepticism of the power of federal agencies.

