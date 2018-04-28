The all-day ‘We Are Louisville’ hackathon was held Friday at the University of Louisville. The event brought together students, volunteers and community advocates around immigration. The goal of the event was to add interactive stories about the city’s immigrants and refugees to the website wearelouisville.org.

The event is a continuation of the We Are Louisville hackathon that was held last year. Last spring, attendees built a website that included resources that range from facts about DACA to health services.

“But it has laid somewhat dormant in between the hackathon last year and the hackathon this year,” said Frances McDonald, a U of L English professor. “So another element of what we want to do today is promote the site.”

Listen in the player above to hear what the hackathon is doing new this time around.