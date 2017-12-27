Details surrounding the development of a $30 million track and field facility in West Louisville are still in the air, but the project’s leader hopes to see it moving forward soon.

Louisville Metro and the Urban League, which proposed the sports facility idea for the Heritage West site in June, are currently working on a development deal, officials from both entities said.

Sadiqa Reynolds, president and CEO of the Urban League, said she expects to sign a deal in the new year.

“We’re looking for the economic impact study so I think after the first of the year we’ll be able to get a signed development deal and move forward there,” she said. “We’re hoping to get some big sponsorships — at least one — so that we can move forward and show that there’s momentum here.”

The track and field idea beat out other proposals for a food co-op, biotech research park and mixed retail, housing, dude ranch and micro rain forest complex. The 24-acre site at 30th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard became available again in 2016, after plans for a $54 million local food hub fell through.

Stephen Reily, director of the Speed Art Museum and an Urban League board member, was behind the West Louisville FoodPort plan. He said he is now excited about the business the track and field facility could bring to the city.

The Urban League’s Reynolds said the facility will offer something different to the city. She said support for the project crosses party and class lines.

“Of course there are always going to be naysayers, but the support is overwhelming and what goes with that is pressure,” Reynolds said. “The pressure to succeed, to be successful is overwhelming, so I am thrilled but also I’m ready to roll.”